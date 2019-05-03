Dem Rep. Moulton Calls for Barr Impeachment

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said he thought Attorney General William Barr should face impeachment hearings.

Moulton cited Barr’s summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report as the reason.

“I’m absolutely for holding impeachment hearings,” Moulton said. “And I voted for that with regards to the president last year.”

“I don’t think the time is right to vote on impeachment,” he continued. “Don’t tell me when you have over 30 people indicted by the Mueller investigation, the campaign chairman in prison right now, that we shouldn’t be debating this as Congress. That’s our job.”

