House Judiciary Dem Cohen: If Barr Doesn’t Comply with Subpoenas, ‘No Other Alternative’ But Using Sergeant at Arms to Bring Him in

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” House Judiciary Committee member Steve Cohen (D-TN) stated that if Attorney General William Barr doesn’t comply with the committee’s subpoenas, the committee has “no other alternative” but to use the sergeant at arms to bring Barr to the House.

Cohen said, “I hope it would be inherent contempt. Because in inherent contempt, we’d go out, take him, and bring him in, and have him personally brought to the House.”

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “You actually want to send out the sergeant at arms and force the attorney general to come?”

Cohen answered, “Yes. Because otherwise, it’s up to the Justice Department. The Justice Department is not going to do anything to take a contempt citation from us, and enforce it against their boss. So, you’ve got an impossible situation there, and it leaves us no other alternative except to use our sergeant at arms and to bring him in.”

