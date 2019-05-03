Mazie Hirono: The White House ‘Is a Moral Dead Zone’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) called the White House under President Donald Trump “a moral dead zone.”

Hirono said, “This is the president, once again, doing the two things that he cares about most, protecting himself, and money. And right now he’s very busy protecting himself. And that’s why I’ve characterized what goes on at the White House as a moral dead zone. And you enter that dead zone, and you end up with an attorney general who can’t even tell me that telling the White House counsel to lie is not okay. He can’t answer that.”

She added, “This is why I look at the White House as a moral dead zone. You enter that moral dead zone and anybody who disagrees with the president is out the door. And so the president makes it very clear that he demands loyalty, which basically only goes one way, and that is to him. If you’re not adequately loyal to him, out, you go. This is a moral dead zone, and all the people around him really cannot make decisions based on any kind of a moral compass, because there is none in this White House. It’s all about protecting himself.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN