‘The View’ on Facebook Bans: ‘Slippery Slope,’ Is Ilhan Omar Next?

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel debated Facebook’s ban on political figures they classified as “dangerous.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “So Facebook is making good on their promise to combat hate speech. they’ve banned controversial figures like Alex jones, Louis Farrakhan. Not that I want to hear from any of them, but does this violate their First Amendment rights. They’re not allowed to spew their hatred on Facebook page.”

Co-host legal analyst for ABC News Sunny Hostin said, “It just does make me uncomfortable that you have this private organization being able to take away the speech of private individuals. There’s something about it that makes me — makes the lawyer in my uncomfortable.”

Guest host Ana Navarro said, “I have no issue with it at all. I want them shut down, silenced, muted. I think they’re horrible for our society”

Behar asked, “Don’t you feel it’s a slippery slope?”

Hostin said, “I think so.”

Behar interjected, “You can say Ilhan Omar can’t be on there now. The left won’t like that.”

Hostin added, “To have a private company be able to exclude certain Americans from that platform, there’s just something that makes me extremely uncomfortable with it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN