Brooks: Barr ‘Didn’t Lie,’ But ‘He Spun’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that while Attorney General William Barr “didn’t lie” during his testimony before Congress, “he spun.”

Brooks said, “I thought it was best expressed by a piece by Benjamin Wittes, who’s a legal expert in the Atlantic. He said he didn’t see any sign of perjury, that he didn’t lie, as Nancy Pelosi claims, but he spun. And so, everything he said was shaded in the direction to make Trump look good. … And when you become just another spinner for the president, then you’re undermining your relationship to the American people, you’re undermining your defense of the agency, and you’re subtly undermining law.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett