Brooks: ‘There Was Probably No Collusion,’ But Trump ‘Certainly Acts’ Like He’s Colluding

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks reacted to President Trump’s phone call with Vladimir Putin by stating that even though there “was probably no collusion,” Trump “acts like someone who is in collusion with Russia.”

Brooks said, “Trump wonders why people investigate the idea of Russian collusion and the idea that he’s somehow tied to Russia in some nefarious way. Well, this is why they do it. Because, in public, and in the way he conducts himself, he acts like someone who is in collusion with Russia. And there was probably no collusion, but he certainly acts that way.”

