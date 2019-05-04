GOP Rep. Rooney: ‘We’ve Talked Way Too Long’ with Venezuela, Doesn’t Seem Like We’re ‘Getting Maduro to Move’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Vice Chairman Francis Rooney (R-FL) stated that he doesn’t “see the sense of urgency” by the US to act concerning Venezuela, and “we’ve talked way too long.”

Rooney said, “I think we need to be careful what we say…and be ready to do whatever we’re willing to do, even if it means military force, which is a very drastic option in Latin America.”

He added, “I don’t see the sense of urgency. I think we’ve talked way too long.”

Rooney further stated, “I think we’ve talked maybe more than we should talk and dared people to do things, and I think it’s time for some action. We need to get the group of Lima in the OAS behind some type of concerted action if we’re going to make a change. It doesn’t seem to be that we’re getting Maduro to move off of where he is.”

He also said that “we can start with these increasing sanctions.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett