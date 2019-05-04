Hickenlooper: ‘Trump Is a Form of a Natural Disaster’

During a portion of an interview with MSNBC broadcast on Saturday’s “Up,” 2020 presidential candidate former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper (D) stated that “President Trump is a form of a natural disaster, in very real ways.”

Hickenlooper discussed a conversation he had with Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin (D) after catastrophic floods in Colorado and how Shumlin told him that after a disaster, you should promise that you’ll “get back to something better than what you had before.”

He continued, “I think when you look at what Donald Trump has done to our international relations…I was at the Munich Security Conference a couple of months ago, and people in NATO don’t know who to call in the US government anymore. They have no contact point at all, these are senior diplomats. It’s a trainwreck. But, we were struggling, we had real challenges before. This might be the perfect opportunity to come back and rethink, how do we make it better? Just after a natural disaster, I think it’s fair to say that President Trump is a form of a natural disaster, in very real ways.”

