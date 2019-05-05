Booker Accuses Trump of Taking Credit for Economic Recovery that Started Under Obama

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) accused President Donald Trump of trying to take credit for former President Barack Obama’s policies that created the strong economy.

Booker said, “First of all, I love Trump is taking credit for a recovery that started under Obama. Who is this economy going to work for? We have a tax plan that was all about giving the wealthiest plan more of a break. My vision for this country is target things like massive increasing income tax credit to actual workers. We have to make sure this is a shared recovery. Right now it definitely is not.”

