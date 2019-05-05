Buttigieg: I Welcome Debate with Trump on Who Has a More Traditional Attitude on Marriage

Saturday on MSNBC, South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a likely 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said he would welcome a debate with President Donald Trump over which of them holds a more traditional view of marriage.

Openly gay candidate Buttigieg said, “My emotions about this president is not what’s going to matter most. I’m not interested in expressing my anger about him as much as I am in defeating and ending this presidency. If we want to have a debate or fight over any number of things from the difference between how I approach service and the way he did. The fact that I was packing my bags for Afghanistan, as he was working on the seventh season of Celebrity Apprentice. We could have that fight. Or if somebody who wants to raise the question of which one of us has the more traditional attitude on marriage we can have that fight.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN