CNN’s Oliver Darcy: What’s the Difference Between Trump’s Twitter Feed and Infowars?

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” network media reporter Oliver Darcy asked what the difference between President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed and the website Infowars during a panel discussion about Facebook’s ban on Infowars was, and it’s founder Alex Jones.

Darcy said, “These are very extreme individuals. No matter what anyone tells you, they are extremists, and that’s why with Facebook decided to get rid of them from the platform the other day.”

He continued, “What is the difference at this point between Trump’s Twitter feed and Inforwars.com? Infowars might have been banned from Twitter, but it seems to have found a new home over at Trump’s Twitter feed.”

He added, “While he’s promoting and legitimizing this news organization we should also talk about how he’s trying to tear down credible sources for news, The Washington Post, The New York Times, CNN. He was questioning why these news organizations have the ability to be on Twitter while saying that Infowars should be reinstated. It’s nuts.”

