Cory Booker: If I’m President, I’m Going to Bring a Fight to the NRA They Have Never Seen Before

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said if he is president, he is “going to bring a fight to the NRA” to combat gun violence.

Booker said, “I so badly want to be president because if I’m president of the United States, I’m going to bring a fight to the NRA they have never seen before. I tell you what. The people in this community know this is not just horrific, mass shooting after mass shooting works have mass shootings in our country every day. Every day we lose, we lose dozens of lives by not solving this problem. There are common sense things that even NRA members think we should do and aren’t getting done.”

He added, “I’m going to come at this like folks have never seen before. I’m going to use policy and use tactics to end this nightmare in this country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN