Dem Rep. Cunningham: I Wasn’t Sent to D.C. to Focus on Mueller Investigation

Sunday when asked to comment on the ongoing FBI special counsel Robert Mueller-Russia saga, Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) said he was not sent to Washington, D.C. to focus on the investigation.

MSNBC “Kasie DC” host Kasie Hunt asked Cunningham if he thinks Attorney General William Barr lied to Congress during his testimony last week about the investigation, to which Cuningham revealed he was elected to focus on “kitchen table issues.”

“I wasn’t sent up to Washington DC to focus on this. I was sent up there to focus on kitchen table issues, the ones that got us elected …

Cunningham went on to list offshore drilling, infrastructure and tariffs as the issues that are “concerning” the people.

