Durbin: Trump ‘Loses It, Gets all Googly Eyed’ over Putin

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) accused President Donald Trump of getting “totally dazzled” by Russian leader Vladamir Putin.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to the number two Democrat in the Senate, Dick Durbin of Illinois. He joins us this morning from Chicago. Senator, I- I want to get to a number of these domestic issues with you, but I do know you had visited Venezuela within the past few years. Do you support the administration’s approach here?

DURBIN: Well I support their approach, but I don’t agree with Lindsey Graham. I am not in favor of military intervention, but I- I can just tell you that I listened to o Secretary of State Pompeo trying to explain this President’s conversation with Vladimir Putin, and I just don’t get it. This president is totally dazzled by Vladimir Putin, by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, by authoritarian leaders in countries like Brazil. He gets on the phone with them and he loses it, gets all googly eyed, over their assertions they have nothing to do with what’s going on in Venezuela. Listen to what John Bolton says, listen what- even what Secretary of State Pompeo said. Russia has sent at least a planeload full of these little green men that we’ve seen in eastern Ukraine and they are destabilizing the situation there. They’re there to- to support Maduro. They don’t want to see the change that the American people want to see and that’s to have a free election in that country, and the choice of someone democratically.