Eric Swalwell: Impeaching Trump ‘May Be the Only Road to Save the Country’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation, ” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) argued that impeaching President Donald Trump “may be the only road to save the country.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: This, along with other investigations, the administration is pushing back on. Given the level of pushback, do you think that this is stirring up enough frustration among Democrats that they might change the judgment and go ahead with impeachment? Do you support impeachment of the president?

SWALWELL: This president is taking us down that road. It’s- it may be the only road to save the country, but right now, you know, I’ll- I’ll tell you with the attorney general, I think we should move to impeach him first. Now, I’m- I’m a father of a- a 2-year-old and a 6-month-old. We’re going through the terrible twos. When my son misbehaves, we take a toy away. We know if we don’t do that he’s only going to get worse. We have a really bad kid at the White House and unless we start showing that there are consequences for their actions, he’s only going to get worse and the next kid, the next president is going to look at what we did now and judge their actions based on whether there were consequences or not. So we have to start taking this president seriously and speaking the only language they know, which is force and consequence.