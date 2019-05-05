GOP Rep. King Rips Mueller — Didn’t He Have ‘Obligation’ to Tell Us Sooner There Was No Collusion?

During a Sunday interview on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Rep. Peter King (R-NY) slammed FBI special counsel Robert Mueller for how he handled the almost two-year investigation into alleged collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

King said it “couldn’t have taken Bob Mueller that long” to find out if there was collusion.

“The reports we get are that they knew a year ago there was no collusion. Well, didn’t [Mueller] have an obligation to tell the president of the United States that? To let the world know? The president has gone off to negotiate with Kim Jong-un. He is involved, obviously, in very sensitive negotiations all the time in the Middle East,” King told host John Catsimatidis.

He continued, “I think that the Mueller people had an obligation to tell the president, to tell the country, to tell the world that there was no collusion whatsoever as soon as they found out there was none. This isn’t like you’re dealing with some local drug dealer or something. You’re talking about, whether you like him or not, he is the leader of the country. The leader of the free world. And they let this hang over him for at least a year … It was wrong not to make it known.”

