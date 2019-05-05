Klobuchar Credits Obama Policies for Strong Economy

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said former President Barack Obama is more responsible for the strong economy than President Donald Trump.

Klobuchar said, “I give our workers and businesses the credit, When you’re out there you see people working harder and harder every day, and this has meant that our businesses are strong and we’re selling American goods. That being said, a lot of people aren’t sharing in this prosperity because of the cost, the cost of college, the cost of health care, the fact that the president had promised he would bring down the prices of their prescription drugs, and that just hasn’t happened. So when you get out there, and you see the energy out there and the concern, talk to farmers who are trying to sell their soybeans. There are people out there that are not sharing in this economic prosperity, and it’s not fair, and it’s not the American way. So while we attribute a lot of this to our workers and to our businesses, we know we can do better as a country.”

She added, “I’m thinking about when we were in that downturn, and President Obama came into office, and he had to deal with that with the Congress to try to, one, right the financial industry and, two, get us on the road to recovery. I remember that the Republicans were giving him grief when he took any credit for that. So I think that we have had policies in place starting with President Obama that have aided that recovery. But what I believe is that we should be governing from opportunity and not chaos. My problem with President Trump —and I think the problem you’re seeing from the citizens of this country when you mention those numbers and what’s happening, they see chaos every day. They wake up in the morning and see a mean tweet or they see some inconsistent policy that causes chaos during the day. They want to have a leader that their kids can look up to.”

