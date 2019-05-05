Pompeo Battles Chris Wallace: ‘Your Viewers Should Not Be Misled’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” host Chris Wallace battled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over President Donald Trump telling reporters that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss election interference during their recent phone call.

Wallace asked, “Why doesn’t the president get tough with Putin about what everyone seems to agree is clear, meddling in 2016 and the threat of meddling in 2020?”

Pompeo said, “Chris, this administration has been tougher on Russia than any of its predecessor administration. I could go through the list, but there’s not time in the show to talk about all the things we’ve done. Largest defense buildup, our new — I mean, the list is long, Chris. And so for you to suggest that somehow we haven’t taken election interference seriously, we do.”

He added, “We take seriously the threat of election interference from every country, Russia included.”

Wallace pressed, “I guess what I’m asking — and I take your point because in terms of specific policies, the U.S.–”

Pompeo interrupted, “So Chris, I don’t get your point. I’m … I’m confused — I’m confused –”

Wallace said, “Well, let me make it—”

Pompeo continued, “You’re looking at the administration that has been tougher on Russia than any of its predecessors, and yet you continue to be fixated on something that Robert Mueller wrote down. I struggle with that.”

Wallace said, “I’m not fixated about Robert Mueller, I’m fixated on the president’s conversation with Vladimir Putin and in the fact that in a conversation, he doesn’t even mention meddling in 2020. And the question I’m asking — I think it’s a legitimate one, a lot of people are asking it, sir — is why not?”

Pompeo said, “No one should misunderstand from your question today. Your viewers should not be misled. This administration has taken seriously the threat of election interference, and we’ll continue to do so.”

