Sanders: Despite the Good Economy Millions Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said despite the strong economy, millions of Americans are still living paycheck to paycheck.

Sanders said, “I think there’s a profound anger at corporate greed, pharmaceutical companies make profits and Americans can’t afford prescriptions you got 34 million people who have no health insurance. Many people can’t afford their deductibles and their copayments when they go to doctors. Wall street makes profits, and they’re charging people 17% interest rates on their credit cards. I think people are seeing the rich getting richer.”

He continued, “The economy is doing well. I don’t have to give Trump any credit. He’ll take the credit. What we’re looking at is a ten-year rebound from the Wall Street crash of 2008. I do not believe that Trump’s massive tax breaks for billionaires is the cause of the good economy. But when you talk about good economy, follow me around here in Des Moines, talk to the workers who are making $9 an hour or $10 an hour, the truth is, that half of the people in this country today, despite the good economy, are living paycheck to paycheck and millions of people are working two, three jobs just to put food on the table.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN