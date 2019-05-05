Two Teens Certain ‘God Is Real’ After Being Rescued at Sea

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” two Florida discussed being rescued from the ocean last month by a yacht called “The Amen.”

High school seniors Tyler Smith and Heather Brown said they began to pray after they were swept out to sea as they swam offshore at Vilano Beah, near St. Augustine, FL.

Smith said, “I started to cry out to God, like, please send something, please send someone or some miracle to come save us because I still want to see my family again.”

That’s when a white yacht called “The Amen” saved the two.

