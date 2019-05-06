Behar: Trump ‘Unpatriotic,’ Republicans Who Support Him Should Not Wear Flag Pins

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump was “unpatriotic,” and Republicans who didn’t stand up to Trump should not wear flag pins while interviewing Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).

Behar said, “Let’s talk about the fact he met with Putin for 90 minutes last week and never once brought up the fact that Russia, Russia interfered in our elections. He never brought it up. How is it that the Republican Party, your colleagues, can stand by this man when he is involved in this way with Russia? I mean, I said last week I don’t want to see any of those flag pins anymore on Republicans who don’t stand up against this guy for Russian meddling and other things he’s done. It seems as though he’s unpatriotic.”

