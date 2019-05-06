Booker: Only Gun Runners, Criminals, Gun Manufacturers Should Be Concerned with Gun Registration

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), one of many 2020 Democratic hopefuls, commented Monday on CBS’s “This Morning” on his plan to prevent gun violence.

Booker revealed he wants to license guns, advising that the only people who will be “concerned” with that are gun manufacturers, “gun runners” and “criminals” when the possibility of pushback by law-abiding gun owners was brought up.

“We know it works,” Booker argued.

“That kind of resignation frustrates me, to be honest, because we know that this is not a plan that any law-abiding gun owner should be concerned about it,” he added. “The people that should be concerned about it are two groups: One, the people who want to break the law, gun runners and criminals, and the gun manufacturers who have been working in an ungodly way to undermine the safety and security of this nation — really, attacking everything from consumer product safety to the CDC’s ability to research these issues to even the ATF which is starved by Congress in its inability to enforce the laws we have.”

