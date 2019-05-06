GOP Rep. McClintock: Story Behind Collusion ‘Hoax’ the Other Shoe That’s About to Drop

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, there were compelling reasons for Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller to appear before Congress to testify about his investigation.

The California Republican said he would like to know about the inspiration that triggered the investigation.

Partial transcript as follows:

CAVUTO: Do you think what a lot of people are waiting to hear, what got this investigation going? And then maybe Democrats…

MCCLINTOCK: Yes.

CAVUTO: … your colleagues, are very concerned about what they will reveal, hence this sort of brushfire, preoccupation with everything Barr said, with what everything Mueller pointed out in the report, to deflect? What do you think of that?

MCCLINTOCK: Well, that’s the other shoe that’s about to drop.

We now know that this was a lie. That’s all laid out very clearly. Despite 22 months of investigations, millions of dollars spent, they were not able to find any evidence of collusion.

So we now know that was just a great hoax.

CAVUTO: Well, maybe not collusion, but a number of people are going to jail, or worse, right? I mean, not on the collusion issue, you’re right.

(CROSSTALK)

MCCLINTOCK: But, again, the whole hoax.

CAVUTO: But do you think that, by extending this and getting into it, that there is a risk for both parties that they overdo it?

MCCLINTOCK: Well, I think it’s important that we find out how this hoax developed and how it was used by senior officials in the FBI, in the intelligence agencies, in the Department of Justice and perhaps at the White House itself to influence our elections process, and, having failed to do that, having it — using it to undermine the president of the United States.