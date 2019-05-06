Kamala Harris: Stacey Abrams, Andrew Gillum Would Be Governors if Not for Voter Suppression

Sunday at the 64th annual NAACP Freedom Fund dinner in Detroit, 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said if not for voter suppression, Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum would have won the 2018 elections for governor in Georgia and Florida.

Harris said, “Let’s say this loud and clear: without voter suppression, Stacey Abrams would be the governor of Georgia, Andrew Gillum is the governor of Florida. So the truth is, we need a new voting rights act.”

