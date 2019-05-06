Kamala Harris: Trump ‘Isn’t Trying to Make America Great — He’s Trying to Make America Hate’

Sunday at the 64th annual NAACP Freedom Fund dinner in Detroit, 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said President Donald Trump wasn’t “trying to make America great.”

Instead, she accused him of “trying to make America hate.”

Harris said, “This guy in the White House said neo-Nazis were fine people when they marched on Charlottesville. He’s attacked communities of color and leaders of color by name. He’s denigrated entire countries on the continent of Africa with foul language no president should speak.”

She added, “Let’s speak truth here and today. This president isn’t trying to make America great. He’s trying to make America hate.”

