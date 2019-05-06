NBC News Technology Correspondent: Climate Change Threat Like ‘When Space Aliens Land with Ray Guns and Are Threatening All of Us’

Monday during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Live,” NBC News technology correspondent Jacob Ward sounded an alarm on the issue of climate change.

During an appearance with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, Ward likened the threat to that of a space alien invasion.

“[Y]ou look at it, and you think this should be our great unifying moment, right?” he said. “This is the moment when space aliens land with ray guns and are threatening all of us and we all band together like you see in the movies. This is it. And yet, that’s not somehow happening.”

Ruhle argued that wasn’t the case, to which Ward agreed but offered suggestions.

“I guess I feel that it’s the kind of thing where we should be able to band together,” Ward responded. “We should be able to access something really basic in our programming that just says, ‘Existential threat, humanity, band together,’ and we’re not doing that for some reason. But you know, the tactics we’ve seen, we know that cutting down on big agricultural production, especially around meat, is one of the big things that people talk about, manufacturing, you know, putting a real price on the cost of products and the pollution that they do, you know, prizing indigenous lands. One of the things this report says is that indigenous stewardship of lands tends to save them a little bit better. So there are lots of things we can do, we just need to get on board with the idea that this is an existential threat. We have to make it happen.”

(h/t Newsbusters)

