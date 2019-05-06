Pittsburgh Marathon Runner Honors Tree of Life Shooting Victims by Running with 11-Pound Vest

On Sunday, a Pittsburgh, PA marathon runner wanting to honor the lives lost in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting strapped on an 11-pound vest and ran 26.1 miles.

Matt Scoletti said the 11 pounds is one pound for each person killed in the October 2018 shooting.

It was Scoletti’s first marathon, although the physical fitness enthusiast told CBS Pittsburgh he has participated in triathlons, obstacle courses and a 24-hour bike ride.

“Love conquers all really and I think that hate can win in the short term when something like this happens but love is always going to win love the long haul,” he explained.

Scoletti knew he would get tired at some point, so he planned to pull the list of 11 names out of his pocket to get him through the run.

“When that moment happens and I get fatigued and feeling a lot of pain, I’m just going to pull out that list and just remember why I’m doing this marathon to just push me through to the end,” he said before the race.

