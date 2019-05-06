Dem Rep. Himes: Nancy Pelosi Has Not Taken Impeachment ‘Off the Table’

During Monday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) revealed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “has absolutely not taken impeachment off the table.”

Himes added that he does not think Pelosi “ever would” take impeachment off the table.

“Nancy Pelosi has not taken – and will not take – impeachment off the table,” Himes stated. “She’s been very clear about the notion that this is a moment where we have to do the investigations. We have to tell the story that the average American might not have seen on page 379 of the Mueller report, but she has absolutely not taken impeachment off the table — and I don’t think she ever would.”

