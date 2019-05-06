Ron Paul: Tulsi Gabbard ‘By Far Is the Very, Very Best’ Presidential Candidate

In a recent appearance on RT, former Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) said although they wouldn’t agree much on economics, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) was the best of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls.

“There’s a lot of choices there,” Paul said. “If you said I’m going to give you a quiz. I want you to name all 20. I’d say just give me a D-minus. Tulsi Gabbard is by far the very, very best. She is very, very liberal when it comes to economics. We probably wouldn’t agree with too much on economics. But, she is good on foreign policy. She does not want these engagements, which is an economic issue. You save a lot of money by not being engaged like this. But she is the most intelligent and would be the best of the people that want to be our president. I think she would be the best to bring about peace.”

(h/t RCP Video)

