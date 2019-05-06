Scarborough on Pompeo: ‘What an Absolute Fool He Makes of Himself Every Time He Opens His Mouth’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough took aim at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Monday in reaction to the contentious interview Pompeo had the day before on Fox News Channel.

Pompeo argued with Fox News’ Chris Wallace about President Donald Trump’s behavior with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, which led to Scarborough calling the secretary of State “an absolute fool” for his “stupid, bumbling act.”

“I actually spoke with Mike Pompeo before he went in to talk to Donald Trump. I am so sorry I did,” Scarborough stated. “What an absolute fool he makes of himself every time he opens his mouth. What a fool he has made of himself on North Korea, what a fool he is making of himself. And how disgraceful, Mike, that he acts shocked and accuses Chris Wallace of misleading the viewers.”

“He is beneath contempt. He should be ashamed of himself. He’s doing a disservice to the United States of America,” he added.

