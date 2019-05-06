Swalwell: Mnuchin Should Be Held in Contempt for Refusing to Turn Over Trump’s Taxes

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” 2020 presidential candidate Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said he believes that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin should be held in contempt for refusing to turn over President Trump’s tax returns.

Host Erin Burnett asked, “Do you think Mnuchin should also be held in contempt?”

Swalwell responded, “I think there have to be consequences, and I’m going to leave that to the chair for now, but I personally think, yes, that if you’re not going to follow the law, it’s time for people to start having consequences. For far too long, we’ve allowed this president and his underlings to continue to obstruct. And when we lose the rule of law in America, it’s not just a concept, it’s everything. It allows free markets, free ideas, and a freedom to dream, and we don’t want to look like countries that don’t have a rule of law.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett