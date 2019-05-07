Buttigieg: ‘I Can’t Imagine’ God Would Be a Trump Republican

Tuesday on NBC’s “Today,” South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said he “can’t imagine” that God would be in the political party that elected President Donald Trump.

Reporter Craig Melvin said, “You also spend a fair amount of time talking about your faith.”

Buttigieg said, “Yes.”

Melvin asked, “Why?”

Buttigieg said, “It’s important to me.”

He added, “I think it’s also important that we stop seeing religion used as a kind of cudgel as if God belonged to a political party. If he did, I can’t imagine it would be the one that sent the current president into the White House.”

