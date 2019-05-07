Conway: DACA ‘Could Be’ on the Table

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway discussed White House Senior Counselor and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s immigration plan along with what President Trump wants to do on immigration, and stated that DACA “could be” on the table.

Conway said border security is “top of mind, but also, the president will be considering a merit-based immigration system. He put — the president put together a 70-point plan and submitted it to Congress in October of 2017. So, anybody who seems surprised that this president wants to end the visa lottery system, end chain migration, have a merit-based immigration system, a deal with DACA, as he can, and certainly, continue to secure our southern border.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade then asked, “So, that’s on the table? So, DACA will be on the table?”

Conway responded, “It could be. I don’t want to get ahead of it, but it could be. We’ll see. Obviously, the president was willing to make a deal on that in the Cabinet room in January of 2018.”

