Hirono Calls on Americans to ‘Wake Up to the Fact That Our Democracy Is in Danger’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) commented on the ongoing saga involving Attorney General William Barr and his testimony from last week over the release of FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Hirono called on Americans to “wake up” and realize that the President Donald Trump administration is a “danger” to the country’s democracy by fighting the House investigations.

“There’s no question that the president and all his minions continue to call this a witch hunt and they’re going after Mueller in a big way. You get what you get. As members of Congress, we have a responsibility to oversee what this White House and this administration is doing. And I can only hope that as the months go by, that the American people will wake up to the fact that our democracy is in danger,” Hirono told host Alisyn Camerota.

