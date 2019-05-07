Matthews: Trump ‘Wouldn’t Have Won’ if His Tax Returns Were Public

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews stated that if President Trump’s tax returns had been publicly known, “He wouldn’t have won” the 2016 election.

Matthews said, “He wouldn’t have won. That’s the catch-22. If the American people found out the guy’s prancing around with the airplanes and skyscrapers, and he owns everything in the world, golf courses all over the world, and he doesn’t pay any taxes, they’d say, that’s not fair. You can’t be our leader. I think even the people in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan would say, at the margin, he’s not my guy. My people pay taxes.”

