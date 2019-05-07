Melania Trump Honors Robotics Team, Toddler, and His New Wheelchair

First Lady Melania Trump brought a 2-year-old and the robotics team that made his wheelchair on the Rose Garden stage Tuesday as an example of her Be Best initiative.

“I recently learned about the Jackson family in Minnesota and how the Farmington High School Rogue Robotics team built a personalized and modified power wheels chair for two-year old Cillian Jackson when no other options were available,” she told the crowd gathered in the garden sunshine. “Inspired by Cillian’s story, the mother of five year-old Rocco Zachow reached out to Rogue Robotics for help.”

Mrs. Trump explained that young Rocco has limited mobility due to a rare form of dwarfism.

“Using plans donated to them by the organization Go Baby Go, the students modified another power car into a motorized wheelchair by rewiring, coding and programming the chair’s electronics, redesigning the joystick, and customizing the seat just for Rocco,” she explained. “Over the last few weeks, the team has been hard at work and I am happy to say that members of the Farmington High School Robotics Team, and their Coach Spencer Elvebak, are at the White House with us today to present Rocco and his parents – Kynde and Jeremy – with their new powered chair.”

“This is truly what it means to BE BEST,” the first lady proclaimed, thanking the teens for playing a part in changing young Rocco’s life. She called the group of teens on stage along with the toddler, his family, and the special wheelchair.

“Isn’t that great?” she asked the crowd. “These are the kinds of stories I will continue to highlight with the hope that other students, citizens and organizations will use their talents and resources to help children.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook