Nancy Pelosi: Trump Is Goading Democrats to Impeach Him

Tuesday at an event in New York City hosted by Cornell University’s Institute of Politics & Global Affairs, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “goading” Democrats to impeach him.

Pelosi said, “Trump is goading us to impeach him. That’s what he’s doing. Every single day, he’s just like taunting, taunting, taunting because he knows that it would be very divisive in the country, but he doesn’t really care. He just wants to solidify his base.”

