Pelosi: We Cannot ‘Accept’ a Second Term for Donald Trump

Tuesday at Cornell University’s Institute of Politics & Global Affairs Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Democrats could not “accept a second term for Donald Trump.”

Pelosi said, “We have to make sure — this will sound political but we have to make sure that the Constitution wins the next presidential election. We can’t be worrying about well, how long is this going to take? Well, that will take as long as it does. And we will press the case so that in the court of public opinion people will know what is right. But we cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump if we are going to be faithful to our democracy and to the Constitution of the United States.”

She added, “And that is just the fact. So we have to operate on many fronts. We have to operate in the Congress, in the courts, and in the court of public opinion, and we must win the next election.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN