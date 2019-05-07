RNC Chair McDaniel: The Democrat Party Is Definitely Going Down the Path of Socialism

Tuesday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel shed some light on the 2020 campaign.

McDaniel revealed on “America’s Newsroom” that Republicans will be largely campaigning against socialism, which she said the Democrat Party “is definitely” heading towards.

“The Democrat Party is definitely going down the path of socialism and government takeover of all of our primary functions. The case is gonna be the economy, economy, economy, period. When you have five million jobs created under President Trump, when you have over 3% GDP under President Trump, when you have wages growing and the lowest unemployment for African-Americans, for Hispanics, for Asians, for women, in a significant period of time, I don’t know how the Democrats can say, ‘We’ll make a better case to get this economy humming’ when President Trump has done so well,” McDaniel stated.

“What are they going to run on?” she continued. “Socialism is not the answer.”

