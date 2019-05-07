Scarborough: ‘History Has Chosen’ the Dem Party to ‘Stand Up and Defend the Rule of Law’

As President Donald Trump continues to spar with House Democrats over subpoenas, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough applauded Democrats, saying that “history has chosen” their party to “stand up and defend the rule of law” in America.

Scarborough said that as a former Republican, it makes him “sad” to see the GOP “breaking the law.”

“You can look at all of the document requests that they’ve ignored,” Scarborough outlined. “They’re in contempt of Congress.”

He later added, “History has chosen the Democratic Party at this point in time to be the only party in America who will stand up and defend the rule of law. The only party. There is no one else there.”

