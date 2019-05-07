Sen. Angus King on Mueller’s Possible Testimony: ‘Nobody Should Expect Any Bombshells’

During an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME) commented on FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

King admitted the report “stunning” and “full of very disturbing information,” however he cautioned against expecting “any bombshells” to come out if Mueller testifies before Congress.

“Nobody should expect any bombshells. He is not going to come in and say anything different than what he said in the report,” King told host John Berman Tuesday.

He added later, “I think the House has to be careful here and I’m not in a position to advise the House as to what to do — they’re going to make their own decisions – but … as a parent I used to always say pick your battles, and I think they should pick the most important issues that they believe will contribute to the public discourse on this issue and not get distracted by every conflict they have with the administration.”

