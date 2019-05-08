ABC’s Hostin: Trump Is a ‘Fraud and a Loser’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed The New York Times’ report about President Donald Trump’s taxes and business.

Joy Behar said, “I can’t decide if he’s a fraud or a loser, either one of those two things.”

Whoopi Goldberg said, “How do you get away with not paying taxes? I’m sorry, I’m pissed.”

Meghan McCain said, “I actually think this is an effective argument for Democrats. Look he scammed the system for so long. He lost a billion dollars…A billion dollars seems like a lot of money to lose.”

Sunny Hostin said, “When I look at his track record, Joy, I think he’s a fraud and a loser. I think he’s both.”

Behar responded, “He’s two treats in one.”

