Adam Schiff: Trump Has Been the ‘Biggest Champion of His Own Impeachment’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) described President Donald Trump as having been “among the biggest champions of his own impeachment.”

Schiff said, “I do think the degree to which the administration is now obstructing Congress after what may be criminal acts of obstruction of justice in the Mueller investigation adds weight to the argument of those who are urging impeachment. Now, I think that the legal basis we have for getting this information is very strong, even the absence of a formal impeachment proceedings. By any definition these efforts to be considered preliminary. The Department of Justice cannot maintain that you can’t indict a sitting president, but we’re not going to give you the evidence that you would need to consider whether to initiate impeachment until you initiated impeachment. That’s a nonsensical standard that amounts so some form of immunity. But were a court to so rule that would add weight to the argument that we should move forward with a formal impeachment proceeding. The administration is not helping their own cause here unless impeachment is what the president wants.”

Host Andrea Mitchell said, “That’s what Pelosi had suggested that they’re building a trap for Democrats to walk into.”

Schiff said, “It’s true the president has been among the biggest champions of his own impeachment.”

