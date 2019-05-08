Biden: ‘We’re Getting Close’ to a Constitutional Crisis – Holding Barr in Contempt ‘the Right Thing’

Reporter: "Are we in a constitutional crisis at this point?" Fmr. VP Biden: "We're getting close." pic.twitter.com/ZY1QgLx3Zy

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden agreed with the House Judiciary Committee’s decision to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt and stated that “we’re getting close” to a constitutional crisis.

Biden was asked, “Mr. Vice President, are we in a constitutional crisis at this point?”

He responded, “It will depend on how the administration acts from here. … I understand they held the attorney general in contempt today. You know, we have three branches of government. One is the Congress. They’re entitled to be able to get access. And I’m sure it’s going to end up in the courts, but it’s — I think they did the right thing. It’s — we’re getting close.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett