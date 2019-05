Fmr WH Chief of Staff John Kelly: Trump’s Family ‘Influence’ Has to Be ‘Dealt With’

Wednesday during an interview with Bloomberg TV’s “The David Rubenstein Show,” former White House chief of staff John Kelly said members of President Donald Trump’s family serving on the White House staff were “an influence that has to be dealt with.”

When asked if it is complicated to have the president’s family working at the White House, Kelly said, “They’re an influence that has to be dealt with.”

He added, “I by no means do I mean Mrs. Trump. The first lady is a wonderful person.”

Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are senior advisors to the president.

