Klobuchar: I Agree That Barr Is in Contempt of Congress

During a town hall on the Fox News Channel on Wednesday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that she believes Attorney General William Barr is in contempt of Congress.

Co-moderator Bret Baier asked, “Do you agree, first of all, that the attorney general was in contempt of Congress?”

Klobuchar responded, “Yes. The attorney general is the people’s lawyer. The attorney general is the attorney general of the United States of America. And he should be showing up and answering questions.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett