Nadler: We’re in a Constitutional Crisis — Trump ‘Disobeying the Law’

Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Wednesday said he believes the United States of America is facing a “constitutional crisis.”

CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota asked Nadler if we are “currently in a constitutional crisis or headed for one,” to which Nadler said we are because President Donald Trump is “disobeying the law.”

“Certainly, it’s a constitutional crisis, although I don’t like to use that phrase because it’s been used for far less dangerous situations,” Nadler told Camerota. “The phrase has been overused.”

“We’re in one. We’re in one because the president is disobeying the law, is refusing all information to Congress,” he added. “We cannot have a lawless administration.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent