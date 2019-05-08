Nancy Pelosi Says Trump Is ‘Becoming Self-Impeachable’

Wednesday during a Washington Post Live interview, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “becoming self-impeachable.”

Reporter Robert Costa asked, “Can you hold him in contempt, Mr. McGahn, for refusing congressional demands?”

Pelosi replied, “Well, we don’t know that he has yet. Let’s take it one step at a time, let’s see where it goes. And I have said the president is goading us into, wants to goad us into impeachment because he knows, as do I, that that’s not a good thing for the country.”

She continued, “But the point is is that every single day, whether it’s obstruction obstruction obstruction obstruction of having people come to the table with facts, or ignoring subpoenas, every single day the president is making a case. He’s becoming self-impeachable, in terms of some of the things that he is doing.”

Costa asked, “Could there be an option for Democrats, that you would consider, of a narrow impeachment proceeding against President Trump about the issues you just raised, obstruction of Congress?”

Pelosi said, “Let me just say that right now, we have our committees doing the investigation. But since you mentioned 1974, at that time, Congress took months, months to build a case.”

