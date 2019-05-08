Pelosi on Congressional Contempt: ‘We Do Have a Little Jail Down in the Basement of the Capitol’

Wednesday during a Washington Post Live interview, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Congress has a little jail cell when asked what they can do to if members of the Trump administration does not comply with congressional demands.

Reporter Robert Costa asked, “How far can you go to on that front, Speaker Pelosi? Could you hold the Secretary of Treasury, Stephen Mnuchin, in contempt? Some Democrats have even raised the prospect of arresting the Treasury Secretary if he does not comply with congressional demands?

Pelosi said, “Well, let me just say, we do have a little jail down in the basement of the Capitol. But if we were arresting all of the people in the administration, we would have overcrowded jail situation, and I’m not for that. But I think that the–again, getting to the Committee, Richie Neal is the Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, he has a path that very–again, all of this is so raw and precedent-based, to do the right thing as we go forward, and there are several options. One of them is to go directly to court.

