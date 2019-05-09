Border Patrol Chief: We Have Seen Over 3500 Cases of Fraud, Migrants Exploiting Children

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” U.S. Border Patrol chief Carla Provost said it was “sad” migrants are exploiting children to get across the border because family units are released into the United States.

Cavuto said, “So when you hear these cases, sporadic reports that they were someone else’s kids, that they were being used as pawns in this. I don’t know if there’s any way to ascertain that, but it made your job a mess.”

Provost said, “It certainly has. We’re seeing numerous cases. We’ve seen over 3,500 cases of fraud thus far this year. It is a very sad situation when they are exploiting these children to get across.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN